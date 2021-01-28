Dow Movers: MMM, INTC

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Intel Corp registers a 11.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 1.9%. MMM is showing a gain of 4.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 1.9%, and Visa, trading up 3.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.