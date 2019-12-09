Dow Movers: MMM, CSCO

In early trading on Monday, shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, Cisco Systems registers a 2.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is 3M (MMM), trading down 1.0%. 3M is lower by about 10.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron Corporation (CVX), trading down 0.9%, and International Business Machines Corp (IBM), trading up 0.9% on the day.

