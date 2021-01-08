Dow Movers: MMM, CRM

In early trading on Friday, shares of Salesforce.com topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Salesforce.com has lost about 0.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 1.6%. MMM is lower by about 4.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 1.4%, and Chevron, trading up 1.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.