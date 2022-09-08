In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce (CRM) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, Salesforce has lost about 39.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is 3M (MMM), trading down 1.9%. 3M is lower by about 33.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel Corp (INTC), trading down 1.9%, and JPMorgan Chase (JPM), trading up 0.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MMM, CRM

