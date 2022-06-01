In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 14.0%. Year to date, Salesforce has lost about 28.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 2.1%. MMM is lower by about 17.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 1.5%, and Dow, trading up 1.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MMM, CRM

