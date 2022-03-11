In early trading on Friday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 8.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 0.9%. MMM is lower by about 19.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 0.5%, and Dow, trading up 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MMM, BA

