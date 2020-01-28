Dow Movers: MMM, AAPL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Apple registers a 6.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 4.6%. MMM is lower by about 5.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pfizer, trading down 3.2%, and Intel, trading up 1.1% on the day.

