In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, Walmart registers a 2.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is McDonald's, trading down 0.5%. McDonald's is showing a gain of 1.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 0.2%, and Apple, trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MCD, WMT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.