Dow Movers: MCD, UNH

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group registers a 22.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is McDonald's, trading down 0.8%. McDonald's is showing a gain of 12.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 0.8%, and Verizon Communications, trading up 1.5% on the day.

