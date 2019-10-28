Markets
Dow Movers: MCD, MSFT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Microsoft Corporation registers a 42.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is McDonald's Corp (MCD), trading down 0.2%. McDonald's Corp is showing a gain of 9.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel Corp (INTC), trading down 0.2%, and Goldman Sachs Group (GS), trading up 1.6% on the day.

