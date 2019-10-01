Dow Movers: MCD, DOW

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Dow (DOW) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Dow has lost about 2.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is McDonald's Corp (MCD), trading down 2.5%. McDonald's Corp is showing a gain of 17.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble Company (PG), trading down 0.5%, and Caterpillar (CAT), trading up 1.6% on the day.

