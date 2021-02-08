Dow Movers: MCD, DIS

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 2.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is McDonald's, trading down 1.1%. McDonald's is lower by about 2.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 1.0%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 2.1% on the day.

