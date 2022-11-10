In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, Salesforce has lost about 40.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is McDonald's, trading down 1.2%. McDonald's is showing a gain of 2.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.2%, and Home Depot, trading up 6.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MCD, CRM

