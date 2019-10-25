Markets
Dow Movers: KO, INTC

In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel Corp (INTC) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, Intel Corp registers a 18.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Coca-Cola (KO), trading down 1.2%. Coca-Cola is showing a gain of 13.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing (BA), trading down 1.0%, and Caterpillar (CAT), trading up 2.2% on the day.

