In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Boeing Co. (BA) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Boeing Co. registers a 0.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Coca-Cola (KO), trading down 0.8%. Coca-Cola is showing a gain of 4.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications (VZ), trading down 0.4%, and Intel Corp (INTC), trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: KO, BA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.