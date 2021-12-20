Dow Movers: KD, WMT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.3%. Year to date, Walmart has lost about 3.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Kyndryl Holdings, trading down 4.7%. Kyndryl Holdings is lower by about 57.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 3.6%, and Procter & Gamble, trading up 0.1% on the day.

