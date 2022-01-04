Dow Movers: KD, GS

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group registers a 6.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Kyndryl Holdings, trading down 2.8%. Kyndryl Holdings is showing a gain of 4.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.com, trading down 1.5%, and Caterpillar, trading up 2.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.