Dow Movers: KD, DOW

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Dow Inc registers a 3.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Kyndryl Holdings, trading down 1.6%. Kyndryl Holdings is lower by about 56.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.7%, and American Express, trading up 1.0% on the day.

