Dow Movers: KD, BA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 7.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Kyndryl Holdings, trading down 3.2%. Kyndryl Holdings is lower by about 50.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.6%, and Visa, trading up 1.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.