In early trading on Wednesday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, American Express registers a 40.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Kyndryl Holdings, trading down 3.1%. Kyndryl Holdings is lower by about 54.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Honeywell International, trading down 1.5%, and Boeing, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: KD, AXP

