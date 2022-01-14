In early trading on Friday, shares of Visa topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Visa registers a 0.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is JPMorgan Chase, trading down 5.0%. JPMorgan Chase is showing a gain of 0.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 3.6%, and Salesforce.com, trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: JPM, V

