Dow Movers: JPM, UNH

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 5.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is JPMorgan Chase, trading down 2.2%. JPMorgan Chase is lower by about 14.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Exxon Mobil, trading down 2.0%, and Coca-Cola, trading up 0.5% on the day.

