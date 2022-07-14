In early trading on Thursday, shares of McDonald's topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading down 0.4%. Year to date, McDonald's has lost about 6.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is JPMorgan Chase, trading down 4.9%. JPMorgan Chase is lower by about 32.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 3.9%, and Walmart, trading down 0.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: JPM, MCD

