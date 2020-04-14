Dow Movers: JPM, DOW

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, Dow has lost about 32.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is JPMorgan Chase, trading up 0.7%. JPMorgan Chase is lower by about 29.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading up 0.7%, and Apple trading up 4.2% on the day.

