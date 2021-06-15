Dow Movers: JPM, CVX

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 29.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is JPMorgan Chase, trading down 1.4%. JPMorgan Chase is showing a gain of 22.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 1.2%, and American Express, trading up 0.6% on the day.

