Dow Movers: JPM, CVX

In early trading on Friday, shares of Chevron Corporation (CVX) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%. Year to date, Chevron Corporation registers a 1.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), trading down 1.5%. JPMorgan Chase & Co is lower by about 0.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express (AXP), trading down 1.4%, and Boeing (BA), trading down 0.0% on the day.

