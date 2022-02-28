In early trading on Monday, shares of Salesforce.com topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.2%. Year to date, Salesforce.com has lost about 18.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is JPMorgan Chase, trading down 3.1%. JPMorgan Chase is lower by about 9.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 2.9%, and Chevron, trading down 0.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: JPM, CRM

