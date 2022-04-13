In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 10.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is JPMorgan Chase, trading down 2.5%. JPMorgan Chase is lower by about 19.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce), trading down 1.5%, and Honeywell International, trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: JPM, BA

