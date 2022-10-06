In early trading on Thursday, shares of Verizon Communications topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Verizon Communications has lost about 24.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson, trading down 1.0%. Johnson & Johnson is lower by about 4.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 1.0%, and Chevron, trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: JNJ, VZ

