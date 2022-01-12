Dow Movers: JNJ, NKE

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 8.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson, trading down 1.2%. Johnson & Johnson is lower by about 1.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 0.6%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.