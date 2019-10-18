Markets
Dow Movers: JNJ, KO

In early trading on Friday, shares of Coca-Cola topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Coca-Cola registers a 15.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson, trading down 3.2%. Johnson & Johnson is showing a gain of 2.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 1.9%, and Verizon Communications, trading up 0.9% on the day.

