Dow Movers: JNJ, INTC

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intel Corp (INTC) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Intel Corp registers a 7.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), trading down 1.1%. Johnson & Johnson is showing a gain of 1.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications (VZ), trading down 0.0%, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM), trading up 1.1% on the day.

