Markets
JNJ

Dow Movers: JNJ, IBM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of International Business Machines topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, International Business Machines registers a 8.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson, trading down 1.6%. Johnson & Johnson is showing a gain of 0.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 1.1%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 1.3% on the day.

Dow Movers: JNJ, IBM
VIDEO: Dow Movers: JNJ, IBM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ IBM BA CSCO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular