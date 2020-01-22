Dow Movers: JNJ, IBM

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of International Business Machines topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, International Business Machines registers a 8.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson, trading down 1.6%. Johnson & Johnson is showing a gain of 0.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 1.1%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 1.3% on the day.

