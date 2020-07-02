Dow Movers: JNJ, DOW

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Dow has lost about 23.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson, trading up 0.3%. Johnson & Johnson is lower by about 3.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading up 0.3%, and American Express, trading up 3.2% on the day.

