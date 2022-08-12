Markets
Dow Movers: JNJ, DIS

In early trading on Friday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Walt Disney has lost about 21.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson, trading down 0.8%. Johnson & Johnson is lower by about 3.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 0.8%, and Intel, trading up 1.1% on the day.

