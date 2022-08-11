In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 8.6%. Year to date, Walt Disney has lost about 21.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson, trading down 1.4%. Johnson & Johnson is lower by about 1.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 0.9%, and Nike, trading up 2.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: JNJ, DIS

