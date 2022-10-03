In early trading on Monday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 27.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson, trading down 0.6%. Johnson & Johnson is lower by about 5.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 0.2%, and Caterpillar, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: JNJ, CVX

