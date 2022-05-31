In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 53.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson, trading down 3.3%. Johnson & Johnson is showing a gain of 2.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Honeywell International, trading down 2.4%, and Nike, trading flat on the day on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: JNJ, CVX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.