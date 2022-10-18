In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, Salesforce has lost about 38.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson, trading down 1.2%. Johnson & Johnson is lower by about 3.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading up 0.1%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 4.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: JNJ, CRM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.