Dow Movers: JNJ, BA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 22.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson, trading down 0.5%. Johnson & Johnson is showing a gain of 3.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications, trading down 0.5%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 4.5% on the day.

