Dow Movers: JNJ, AAPL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Apple Inc registers a 0.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson, trading down 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson is showing a gain of 0.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are International Business Machines, trading down 2.4%, and Salesforce.com, trading up 1.4% on the day.

