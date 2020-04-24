Dow Movers: INTC, XOM

In early trading on Friday, shares of Exxon Mobil topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Exxon Mobil has lost about 36.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 3.1%. Intel is lower by about 4.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 2.8%, and Home Depot, trading up 1.5% on the day.

