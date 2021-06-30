Dow Movers: INTC, WMT

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Walmart has lost about 1.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 1.9%. Intel is showing a gain of 11.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 1.5%, and Boeing, trading up 1.3% on the day.

