Dow Movers: INTC, VZ

In early trading on Friday, shares of Verizon Communications (VZ) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Verizon Communications has lost about 6.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel Corp (INTC), trading down 17.4%. Intel Corp is lower by about 16.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple (AAPL), trading down 3.0%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading up 1.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.