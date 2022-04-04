In early trading on Monday, shares of Verizon Communications topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Verizon Communications registers a 0.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 2.9%. Intel is lower by about 6.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 2.0%, and Visa, trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, VZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.