Dow Movers: INTC, V

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Visa topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Visa registers a 12.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 1.2%. Intel is lower by about 15.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 0.4%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 1.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.