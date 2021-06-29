Dow Movers: INTC, NKE

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Nike registers a 9.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 1.9%. Intel is showing a gain of 13.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 0.6%, and Home Depot, trading up 1.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.