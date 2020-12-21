Dow Movers: INTC, NKE

In early trading on Monday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.7%. Year to date, Nike registers a 44.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 3.4%. Intel is lower by about 23.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola, trading down 2.6%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 6.6% on the day.

