Dow Movers: INTC, MMM

In early trading on Monday, shares of MMM topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, MMM registers a 18.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 2.1%. Intel is showing a gain of 13.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 1.2%, and Chevron, trading up 1.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.