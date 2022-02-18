In early trading on Friday, shares of JPMorgan Chase topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, JPMorgan Chase has lost about 3.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 4.6%. Intel is lower by about 11.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 0.7%, and Salesforce.com, trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, JPM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.